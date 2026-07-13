AAP says northeast Delhi riots convict Tahir Hussain has no association with party since 2020 suspension

Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said former councillor Tahir Hussain has had no association with the party since he was suspended from its primary membership in 2020 after he was booked in northeast Delhi riots case.

Delhi court convicted former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and four others for the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, on Monday, July 13, 2026. (PTI File)

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The development came after a Delhi court convicted Hussain, who was an AAP councillor at the time of the violence, in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 riots.

The party said, "Hussain was suspended from the party on February 27, 2020, within hours of the FIR being registered against him and has not been associated with the party since then."

The BJP, meanwhile, slammed the AAP following Hussain's conviction, with several leaders saying AAP leaders should apologise over their association with him.

"Hussain had contested the Delhi Assembly election as an AIMIM candidate from Mustafabad, a seat he had earlier represented as an AAP councillor," AAP said.

It said his candidature from the constituency in the election "split the Muslim vote and ultimately helped the BJP candidate win the seat".

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{{^usCountry}} A Delhi court on Monday convicted Hussain and four others in the murder of Sharma, who was attacked by a mob and his body was dumped in a drain during the northeast Delhi riots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Delhi court on Monday convicted Hussain and four others in the murder of Sharma, who was attacked by a mob and his body was dumped in a drain during the northeast Delhi riots. {{/usCountry}}

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Hussain broke down in the courtroom as Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh pronounced the verdict.

The court convicted Hussain under IPC sections 302 (murder), 153A (promoting enmity), 149 (rioting), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) and 147 (punishment for rioting).

He was, however, acquitted of charges under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (abetment) read with 149.

The incident took place during the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

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The riots claimed 53 lives and left several people injured.