AAP spent 19 cr to advertise student loans of 20 lakhs: BJP's charge

The BJP-Aam Aadmi Party spat over the ‘freebies culture’ entered yet another day as the party - ruling at the centre - said on Friday that the freebies “ensure no long-term benefit” for the people. The two parties have been sparring ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi- while inaugurating a mega expressway project in Uttar Pradesh - warned the youth against the parties doling out freebies, which he called “revris” (a popular sweet in north India).

“How Arvind Kejriwal ji should become a leader? How the AAP should come into power - these are all short-term benefits. ‘BAIT’ - this is what they do with freebies,” said the BJP’s Sambit Patra on Friday at a briefing. “He just pretends he cares about the world. But he only cares about himself.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach has been “targeted” with welfare schmes, he added. At the presser, Sambit Patra also claimed that the AAP government spent “ ₹19 crore for advertising a loan of 20 lakhs for students.” Only two students were given loans, he alleged. “He is just an election bee.”

Sambit Patra also countered a common opposition charge that the BJP has been trying to help top businesssmen. “Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that the corporates are being given favours (by the BJP). He said PM Modi wrote off loans for businessmen. He should know the difference between loans being written off and being waived off," Patra said.

In the financial year 2018-19, the BJP said on Friday, ₹6.63 lakh crore and in FY 2021-22 ₹7.1 lakh crore corporate tax was collected despite the pandemic, adding that the money was used for poor people.

Amid attacks from the BJP, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier defended the subsidised power and water supply in Delhi and now in Punjab, saying it was meant for public welfare.

