AAP to contest all 243 seats in Bihar poll debut, releases first list of candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced that it will contest the assembly elections in Bihar on all 243 constituencies of the state. The party further released its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming polls, scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14. AAP in-charge of Bihar Ajesh Yadav (centre) along with state AAP president Rakesh Yadav (right), releases the party's first list of candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. (PTI)

The AAP list came even as Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar released the schedule for the Bihar polls.

The party has fielded Dr Mira Singh from Begusarai, Bhanu Bhartiya in Purnea district's Kasba, Pankaj Kumar in Bankipur and Arun Kumar Rajak in Phulwari seat. Retd Capt Dharmraj Singh will be contesting from Buxar, while Ashok Kumar Singh has been fielded from Govindganj in Motihari.

AAP's Bihar unit in-charge Ajesh Yadav said the party was confident it would be able to replicate its governance model in Punjab and Delhi in Bihar.

“We have an approved model of growth and governance. The work done by the Aam Aadmi Party is being discussed across the country,” PTI quoted Yadav as saying. He added that people hailing from Purvanchal had contributed to AAP's victory in Delhi in 2020.

AAP rules out alliance with other parties in Bihar

Yadav said that the AAP would not form an alliance with already existing political blocs in Bihar in the Assembly polls. “Our alliance is with the people of Bihar. We won't ally with any party or coalition,” he said, according to PTI.

He added that AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had asked that if the people of Bihar could help the party form a government in Delhi, then why not in their own state.

Yadav also spoke about the party's achievements in healthcare, education and public welfare in Delhi and Punjab. In response to a question from reporters, he claimed that while Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was talking about reforms, AAP had already implemented these on the ground.

Yadav further said that AAP's campaigners for the Bihar Assembly polls would be announced soon, saying that the party's “top leaders”, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have visited the state in the past.