Stage set for two-phased Bihar elections, results on Nov 14: Check poll schedule

Bihar Legislative Assembly polls will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday. The results will be announced on November 14. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the elections process will be completed by November 16.(HT File)

The much-awaited announcement has set the stage for a high-stakes contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a press conference held at 4 pm in New Delhi.

First phase schedule:

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 10

Last date of nomination: October 17

Date of scrutiny: October 18

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: October 20

Date of poll: November 6

Second phase schedule:

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13

Last date of nomination: October 20

Date of scrutiny: October 21

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: October 23

Date of poll: November 11

Results of both election phases will be out on November 14, and the entire poll process will end two days after that, the poll panel chief announced.

Track live updates on Bihar elections here

The term of the current Assembly ends on November 22. Bihar has 243 constituencies, including two reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 38 for Scheduled Castes.

The Election Commission has introduced several measures to ensure smoother and more transparent polling.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar also announced a helpline for voters, saying the “entire election machinery of Bihar is just a call away”. Voters can use the number to contact poll officials and raise any query they have.

The CEC also said strict directives have been given to the administration "for zero tolerance to any violence and there is no scope for any threat to voters or candidates".

Booth-level officers will carry identity cards for easier verification, and voters will be required to deposit their mobile phones outside the booths, for which special stations have been created. Additionally, 100% webcasting will be implemented at every polling station.

The Commission has also upgraded EVM ballot papers for better clarity and readability. Candidate photographs will now be printed in colour, with the face occupying three-fourths of the photo space. Serial numbers will use international numerals in bold, 30-point font. These upgraded ballot papers will debut in the upcoming Bihar elections.

The schedule has been announced just weeks after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, which was launched on June 24 and finished on time.

Political parties had urged the Election Commission to conduct polling immediately after the Chhath festival at the end of October to maximise voter turnout, as many migrant workers return home during this period.

The previous Assembly elections in 2020 were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the elections are expected to see a fierce direct contest between the NDA - led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In the outgoing 243-member Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats (BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents), while the Mahagathbandhan has 111 seats (RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2).