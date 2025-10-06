Bihar assembly polls schedule out. 243 seats, 2 phases |Know key dates
ByShivam Pratap Singh
In a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced that the polls in Bihar will be conducted in two phases.
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the dates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, ending the wait for the much-anticipated poll.
In a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced that the polls in Bihar will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase polling scheduled for November 6. The result will be announced on November 14.
The term of the current Bihar assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.
With the announcement, the model code of conduct has been implemented in the state.
Bihar Assembly Election: Key dates to know
- The CEC announced that the gazette notification for the first phase, which includes 121 seats, will be issued on October 10. The notification for the second phase, which includes 122 seats, will be out on October 13.
- The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, and for the second phase, it is October 20.
- The nomination papers filed in the first phase will be scrutinised till October 18. The last date for the scrutiny in the second phase will be October 21.
- The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till October 20 for the first phase and October 23 for the second phase.
- Voting for the two phases will be conducted on November 6 and November 11, respectively.
- The election commission will announce the results on November 14.
Bihar election in numbers
- Bihar assembly election will see 90, 712 booth level officers (BLOs), 243 Electoral Revision Officers (EROs), and 38 District Electoral Officers (DEOs) deployed for the polls.
- The polling will be held on 243 seats, out of which 38 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.
- A total of 8.5 lakh poll workers will be deployed for the polls.
- Total electors in Bihar numbe 7.43 crore out of which 3.92 crore are male voters, while 3.5 crore are women. The state has 1,725 transgender voters. People with disabilities add up to 7.2 lakh while 4,04 lakh are very senior citizens (over 85 years).
- 14,000 voters are over the age of 100 years. Service electors number up to 1.63 lakh, while those in the age bracket of 20-29 are 1.63 crore. 14.01 lakh electors will cast their vote for the first time.
- A total of 90,712 polling stations will be set up in Bihar for the polls. Out of these, 13,911 will be urban polling booths while the rest will be set up in rural areas.
