Bihar assembly polls schedule out. 243 seats, 2 phases |Know key dates

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the dates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, ending the wait for the much-anticipated poll. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a press conference regarding the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Monday, (PTI)

In a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced that the polls in Bihar will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase polling scheduled for November 6. The result will be announced on November 14.

The term of the current Bihar assembly is scheduled to end on November 22.

With the announcement, the model code of conduct has been implemented in the state.

Bihar Assembly Election: Key dates to know

The CEC announced that the gazette notification for the first phase, which includes 121 seats, will be issued on October 10. The notification for the second phase, which includes 122 seats, will be out on October 13.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, and for the second phase, it is October 20.

The nomination papers filed in the first phase will be scrutinised till October 18. The last date for the scrutiny in the second phase will be October 21.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till October 20 for the first phase and October 23 for the second phase.

Voting for the two phases will be conducted on November 6 and November 11, respectively.

The election commission will announce the results on November 14.

Bihar election in numbers