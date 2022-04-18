AAP's Raghav Chadha gets legal notice for calling BJP 'Goondon-Lafango ki party'

BJP Yuva Morcha Punjab vice-president Ashok Sareen on Sunday sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha demanding a written apology to him and the Bharatiya Janata Party for his comments during a press conference the previous day. The Rajya Sabha member had called BJP 'Goondon-Lafango ki party' (party of goons and hooligans) while giving a call to boycott the saffron party.

"You have falsely and maliciously lowered the reputation and created ill will against the BJP in the minds of the people of society. The utterances on your part are derogatory, defamatory and tantamount to the character assassination of the entire BJP," the legal notice to Chada read.

Sareen has demanded a written apology from Chadha within three days, failing which a civil and criminal complaint will be filed.

Chadha's comments were apparently in response to the BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta felicitating eight BJYM members who had been arrested for vandalising the property outside the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, The AAP leader said that the people of the country need to decide whether they want to see their country going on the path of progress and development with the “Kejriwal school of politics”, or going down with the BJP's politics of hooliganism.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also held separate press conferences to slam the BJP over the issue. Kejriwal also joined his party colleagues in their criticism and said the BJP doesn't open “good schools” because it needs “goons” to advance its politics.

“If someone commits hooliganism in America, he goes to jail. In India, he goes to that party (BJP). If someone harasses a girl in Europe, he goes to jail. In India, he goes to their party,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

“They will never make good schools. They need lakhs of illiterate people, unemployed people, goons, and vandals for their politics,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

