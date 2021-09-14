AAP to hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ayodhya today; Sisodia, Sanjay Singh to lead charge

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will on Tuesday take out a “Tiranga Yatra” in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. It will be led by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, both of whom arrived in the temple town on Monday, and paid obeisance to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

The “yatra” will take place in the city from Gulab Bari to Gandhi Park.

AAP’s “Tiranga Yatra” comes as it tries to make inroads into politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year, most likely in February-March. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party kicked off its statewide “yatra” in Agra on August 29, and held the event in Noida as well, on September 1. In coming days, the programme will take place in UP’s capital city of Lucknow, too.

In August, the AAP announced “Tiranga Yatra” in Uttar Pradesh to mark 75th year of India’s independence.

Both Sisodia and Singh, whose schedule on day 1 included a meet with seers, took to Twitter to share photos from their visit to Ayodhya.

The event will take place on a day when prime minister Narendra Modi will be in Aligarh to lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University. PM Modi’s visit is being seen as the launch by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of its campaign for the assembly polls.