Aarogya Setu app to now show vaccination status

New Delhi: Contact tracing mobile application Aarogya Setu will now display the users’ vaccination status with a blue shield for those, who have been fully vaccinated, the ministry of electronics and information technology has said.

“Those who are fully Vaccinated will get a Blue Shield on the home page of Aarogya Setu App with double blue ticks on the Aarogya Setu Logo – 14 days after the second dose,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. “This is done after verification of Vaccination Status from the CoWIN portal.”

Those, who have got a single dose, will get a “single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick”.

“With the second dose, the home screen will have a double border and Aarogya Setu logo will have [a] double tick. 14 days after the second dose, Aarogya Setu will have a blue shield,” the statement said. “This would make easy check of Vaccination Status possible for travel and access to various premises.”

Aarogya Setu is the largest contact tracing mobile app globally. It had nearly 100 million users barely a month and a half after its launch on April 2 last year. The application currently has over 180 million users. HT on April 30 reported that Aarogya Setu faded into the background as the second wave of the pandemic gripped the country.