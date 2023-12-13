Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Ab vida..': What Shivraj Singh Chouhan said before Mohan Yadav's oath-taking

ByHT News Desk
Dec 13, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who claimed to have no regrets for being replaced by Mohan Yadav was seen planting a tree in Bhopal on Wednesday

Goodbye and leave it as it is. These were the words former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday hours before Mohan Yadav took oath as the new chief minister in an event in Bhopal attended by PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah among other BJP leaders. "Ab vida, jas ki tas rakh deni chadariya," the former chief minister said as he took a last-minute stock of the preparation of the oath-taking ceremony at Bhopal's Motilal Nehru Stadium.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries in Bhopal on Tuesday.(PTI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the party to a landslide majority in the recent assembly election. It was speculated that he would remain in the CM post for another term. But the announcement of Mohan Yadav as the next chief minister replacing Shivraj Singh was surprising for many, but Shivraj Singh said he had complete confidence in Yadav, the higher education minister of his cabinet.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the CM for four terms. “I wanted to say humbly that I would rather die than go (to Delhi) and ask for something for myself, this is not what I do,” Chouhan said after Mohan Yadav's name was announced. He added that he never was in the race for the job. "When a person is self-centred, he thinks about himself. But the BJP is a mission, there is some work for every worker. I will do whatever work is assigned to me," Chouhan said.

"An ordinary worker (like me) was made the CM for 18 years by the BJP. The party gave me everything. Now, it is time for me to give something to the BJP. Where is the injustice?" Chouhan said.

After the announcement of Mohan Yadav's name, a video surfaced on social media showing a group of women crying at Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Chouhan's presence.

