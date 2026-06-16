Abhijeet Dipke alleges RSS links behind attack on him in Jaipur protest of CJP

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that "some people from RSS" were behind the attack on him during a protest in Jaipur a day earlier, claiming the incident was aimed at diverting attention from the issues being raised by students. CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke along with party supporters stage a protest in Jaipur. (PTI)

Dipke made the remarks at Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning ahead of a protest planned by the CJP at Samvidhan Square later in the day. The party is demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET (UG) paper leak issue.

Attack during Jaipur protest Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly assaulted on Monday while arriving at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak to lead a demonstration against examination paper leaks and unemployment.

According to party leaders and videos from the scene, Dipke was being carried on the shoulders of supporters when two men approached him, pulled his scarf and slapped him multiple times. His supporters intervened and allegedly beat the attackers before handing them over to police.

Police detained two youths in connection with the incident.

The Jaipur protest drew participation from students, unemployed youth and families affected by examination-related controversies. It was one of several public meetings Dipke has been addressing across different states ahead of a larger gathering planned in Delhi on June 20.

Dipke points to RSS When asked in Nagpur who he believed was behind the attack, Dipke alleged that individuals associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were involved.

"There were some people belonging to RSS, and there is nothing new in it," he said.

Dipke claimed that such incidents occur whenever someone speaks against the government or its ideology.

Responding to claims that he had previously been associated with the RSS and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said, "Is that why they attacked me yesterday?"

The RSS has not responded to the allegations.

'Attempt to divert attention' Dipke described the attack as an attempt to shift attention away from the issues being raised by students.

"We will not deviate from our issues; you attack us as much as you want. We will do our protest peacefully and democratically and not deviate from our main issue, which is about more than one crore students suffering injustice, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to take responsibility for it," he said.

In a video message posted on social media after the Jaipur incident, Dipke urged supporters not to be distracted by the attack and reiterated the demand for Pradhan's resignation.

He said the movement would remain peaceful despite repeated attempts to intimidate participants.

Questions raised over security CJP leaders accused local authorities in Jaipur of failing to prevent the attack.

State spokesperson Abhishek Jain Bittu said the incident raised questions about the role of the police and the government, alleging that authorities failed to stop the attackers despite their presence at the venue.

A protest participant, Neelam Kranti, also claimed that requests for police intervention during the commotion went unanswered.

Nagpur protest under tight security Ahead of Tuesday's demonstration at Samvidhan Square, authorities in Nagpur put elaborate security arrangements in place.

Police officials said more than 2,000 young people were expected to participate in the gathering. Security has been increased at key locations across the city in view of the anticipated turnout.

Dipke appealed to residents, students and youth to join the protest, describing it as a peaceful demonstration focused on student issues.