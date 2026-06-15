‘BJP ke gunde’: CJP reveals photos of men accused of attacking Abhijeet Dipke

National spokesperson of Cockroach Janta Party Ashutosh Ranka on Monday released the picture of the accused who allegedly manhandled and attacked the party’s founder Abhijeet Dipke ahead of his rally in Jaipur. CJP identifies accused who attack Abhijeet Dipke (X/@AshutoshRanka) Sharing the pictures on X, Ranka said, “BJP k Gunde.” He claimed that all accused have been identified and belong to a “national party.”

“All of these miscreants will be exposed,” he added. Earlier today, Dipke was on his way to address the rally when chaos erupted. While he was being carried on the shoulders of supporters, some miscreants in the crowd pulled at his scarf, slapped him multiple times, and attempted to pull him down, as seen in videos obtained by HT. Following the attack, Dipke said only cowards resort to violence and that he will not raise his hand against anyone no matter how many attacks take place. "You call me Pakistani, you call those gathered here Pakistani, and you even label journalists who ask questions as Pakistani. But we will not be intimidated by such tactics. We will continue to raise our voice for the youth." “I was assaulted while entering the protest site. No matter how many attacks take place, I will not raise my hand against anyone. Cowards resort to violence. I will not remain silent,” Dipke said in a post on X.

In a video message later, Dipke said the attack was a way to distract people from the core issue and urged his supporters to not get distracted. "These are all tactics and methods to scare us, threaten us, and divert us from the issue. We should not get distracted from the issue at all. Our only demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. For the injustice done to students and the suicides of students, he must resign. Even if you attack us once or ten times, even if you slap us once or ten times, we will still keep saying that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. So do not get distracted. Stay focused on the issue… No matter how many times they raise their hands, we will not respond with violence. Our movement is peaceful and we will continue it with peace and love.”