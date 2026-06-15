CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times, beaten before addressing crowd in Jaipur | VIDEO

He was on his way to address the rally when the situation took a sour turn. While he was being carried on the shoulders of supporters, some miscreants in the crowd pulled at his scarf, slapped him multiple times, and attempted to pull him down, as seen in videos obtained by HT.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was manhandled before he could address protesters in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday. He had called for a peaceful gathering at Shaheed Smarak at 3 pm.

CJP nationwide protests The CJP, a satirical front, eralier launched their nationwide protest campaign, beginning with a large student gathering in New Delhi. Youth protests then followed at Amritsar, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Lucknow.

Dipke announced that the movement was expanding across India and warned of a return protest in Delhi if Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not resign over alleged examination irregularities, including NEET paper leaks and CBSE OSM issues. He said the campaign represented the voice of India’s youth and would continue to grow.

The group, which emerged in May after controversial remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant led to outrage, has built a large online following by turning the term “cockroach” into a symbol of resistance.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been at the forefront of the protests and actor Prakash Raj joined supporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.