CJP's mega protest in Pune over exam irregularities today; Sonam Wangchuk to join

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will hold a protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday as part of its nationwide campaign against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and recruitment tests. The protest, scheduled to begin at 4 pm near the Dr B R Ambedkar statue on the university campus, will demand the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and greater accountability in the conduct of examinations. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) (Mahendra Kolhe /HT)

Social activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk is expected to participate in the protest. Wangchuk had earlier joined the CJP’s demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, where students and youth organisations raised concerns over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.

Abhijeet Dipke warns of country-wide movement Addressing a press conference in Pune on Wednesday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that the protest will remain peaceful but warned that the movement will be expanded across the country if students’ concerns continue to be ignored.

Dipke said that repeated paper leaks – including the controversy surrounding NEET, as well as technical glitches and evaluation-related issues – had eroded the students’ trust in the examination system.

“Lakhs of students are suffering because of repeated paper leaks and system failures. Several young people have faced immense stress and uncertainty. How long will paper leaks continue, servers keep crashing and students keep paying the price? Accountability must be fixed,” he said.

The police and the university authorities have granted permission for the protest, which is scheduled to be held between 4 pm and 6 pm on the SPPU campus. Regarding police permission for the gathering, deputy commissioner of police (zone 4), Chilumula Rajnikanth, said, “The permission has been granted for the gathering on the university campus for the time period between 4 pm to 6 pm. They have been asked to adhere to certain conditions of maintaining law and order and conducting peaceful protest.”

Police officials said that there will be adequate deployment at the venue and organisers have been asked to cooperate with the authorities to ensure that the programme remains peaceful.

The SPPU has also granted permission for the event. In a statement, SPPU registrar Prafulla Pawar said, “The Cockroach Janta Party had sought permission from the university to stage a protest demonstration on June 11. Permission has been granted subject to conditions aimed at ensuring that no untoward incident occurs.”

University officials said that the organisers have been instructed to comply with all conditions laid down by the administration and ensure that academic activities on the campus are not disrupted.

The protest at SPPU assumes significance as prohibitory orders are currently in force across the Pune city police jurisdiction. Under an order issued by the deputy commissioner of police, special branch, on June 5, restrictions have been imposed from June 9 to June 22, prohibiting rallies, demonstrations and public gatherings without prior police permission.

Referring to the recent protest at Jantar Mantar, Dipke claimed that thousands of students and job aspirants participated in the agitation seeking reforms in the examination system. The demonstration marked the CJP’s first major street mobilisation after the movement which began as a social media campaign and rapidly gained support among young people across the country.

Dipke reiterated his demand for Pradhan’s resignation, alleging that recurring controversies around examinations and recruitment tests required political accountability.

“The education minister should take moral responsibility and resign. If the government does not respond, this movement will intensify across the country,” Dipke said.

He announced that similar demonstrations will be organised in cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur and Bengaluru in the coming weeks. The Pune protest, he said, will mark the beginning of the next phase of the campaign.

“The Pune protest is only the start. We will take this issue to students across different states if our demands are ignored,” he said.

Dipke also appealed to parents to support students participating in democratic protests and questioning authorities. “Students should not be discouraged from raising genuine concerns. They must have the freedom to ask questions,” he said.