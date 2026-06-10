The Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit has debunked a fake re-exam notice on NEET UG 2026 circulating on social media. The viral notice falsely claims to contain official information regarding the NEET UG re-exam. NEET UG Exam 2026: PIB debunks fake re-exam circular on social media, urges to rely on official website (Keshav Singh/HT File Photo)

PIB has shared the fake notice on his official X handle and clarified that no such circular has been issued by the concerned authorities. The government agency has urged candidates and parents not to trust, share, or act upon unverified examination-related information being circulated online and to reach out to the official website for authentic updates.

NDA, CDA 2 Exam 2026: Last date to apply extended till June 11, apply at upsc.gov.in

The official tweet reads, “Claim: A purported NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination circular is being circulated on social media. #PIBFactCheck ⚠️ Beware! This circular is #fake. ❌ No such circular has been issued regarding the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination. 🚨 Candidates are advised not to trust, share, or rely on unverified examination-related content. ✅ For authentic updates and official information, visit only: http://neet.nta.nic.in”

The clarification comes amid heightened anxiety among students awaiting updates related to the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

The NEET UG re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026. The exam city slip has been released and is available on the official website. The admit card is expected to be out on June 14, 2026. The re-exam will be held at different location throughout the country at 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The exam will be held in single shift-from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews NEET re-exam prep, assures smooth, error-free process

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is said to be reviewing the preparations of NEET re-exam and have assured candidates that measures have been put in place to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly, securely and without errors.

“The entire process, from preparation of question papers to the subsequent stages and the timely delivery of examination materials to centres, is being carried out with complete confidentiality. This time, we have taken even greater precautions,” Pradhan said after the review meeting.

The central government has also roped in Indian Air Force, IAF aircraft to transport question papers as part of the enhanced security plan, replacing the conventional road-based distribution system. The move is aimed at reducing transit time and strengthening security.