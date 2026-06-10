UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Exam 2026: The last date for submission of online applications for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026 and the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2026 has been extended till June 11, 2026, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can apply through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. NDA, CDA 2 Exam 2026: Last date to apply extended till June 11, apply at upsc.gov.in

Additional time has been provided for completion of the application process by eligible candidates. Online applications are required to be submitted through the official UPSC website within the revised deadline

For NDA/NA II 2026, applications are permitted from unmarried male and female candidates who have passed or are appearing in Class 12 examinations from a recognised board. For CDS II 2026, graduation-level educational qualifications have been prescribed for admission to the respective defence academies.

Exam pattern According to the prescribed examination pattern for NDA II 2026, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted in two papers. A total of 300 marks has been allotted to the Mathematics paper, while 600 marks has been allotted to the General Ability Test (GAT). Thus, a total of 900 marks has been assigned to the written examination. A duration of 2 hours 30 minutes has been prescribed for each paper. Thereafter, candidates qualifying the written examination are required to be assessed through the Services Selection Board (SSB) Interview, for which 900 marks have been allotted.

CUET UG Answer Key 2026 released at cuet.nta.nic.in, raise objection till June 11

For CDS II 2026, examinations in English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics are scheduled to be conducted as per the academy selected during the application process.

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026, at designated examination centres across the country. All information entered in the application form is required to be verified carefully before final submission. Upon successful submission of the application form, a confirmation page is generated and is required to be downloaded and preserved for future reference. Through the extension of the application deadline, additional time has been provided for completion of applications and fulfilment of all prescribed requirements by defence aspirants.

CTET September 2026 registration ends today at ctet.nic.in, direct link to apply here

How to Apply : The official UPSC website must be visited.

The NDA/NA II 2026 or CDS II 2026 examination link is required to be selected.

One-Time Registration (OTR), if not already completed, must be carried out.

Login credentials must be entered.

Personal, educational and communication details are required to be filled in the application form.

Photograph, signature, and other required documents must be uploaded.

The prescribed application fee is required to be paid, wherever applicable.

All entered details are required to be reviewed carefully.

The application form is required to be submitted before the prescribed deadline.

The confirmation page is required to be downloaded and preserved for future reference.

Application Fee An application fee of ₹100 is required to be paid by candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories. Exemption from payment of the application fee has been granted to female candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Payment of the fee is required to be made through the online payment facilities provided by UPSC.

Official Notice Here