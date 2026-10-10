Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained on landing at Delhi airport for CJP's stir

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police after the flight he travelled from Mumbai landed at the Delhi airport, at least two senior police officers confirmed.

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained at the airport, minutes after they landed. (CJP)

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Along with Dipke, two other key leaders of the pressure group, co-convener Saurav Das and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, were also detained.

Immediately after their detention, the CJP issued a statement, condemning the detention of the three leaders straight from their flight upon landing at the Delhi airport. It was not immediately clear where the three were taken after their detention.

Deep Dive Why were CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained at Delhi airport? They had travelled to Delhi for the CJP’s proposed Jantar Mantar protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Police said detentions across the city were intended to prevent mass mobilisation and maintain law and order. When and where were the CJP leaders detained? Delhi Police detained Dipke, Das and Ranka after their flight from Mumbai landed at Delhi airport on Saturday. A police officer confirmed the detentions, but officials did not disclose where the three were taken. What happened when police entered the plane carrying the CJP leaders? Videos shared by the CJP showed police entering the aircraft before passengers began deboarding. Dipke said officers were there to pick them up, while the leaders chanted slogans; police were heard urging them to cooperate.

The three CJP leaders arrived in the city for their proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls.

Dipke had already announced through social media that he would be reaching Delhi on Saturday morning.

What the Delhi Police said

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{{^usCountry}} “Multiple police officials from the southwest district police were deployed at the Delhi airport to detain Dipke, Das, Ranka and other CJP leaders or supporters arriving in different flights from different states and cities. Special passes were issued to the officials for their access to the airport premises. The three CJP leaders have been detained,” one officer said, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Multiple police officials from the southwest district police were deployed at the Delhi airport to detain Dipke, Das, Ranka and other CJP leaders or supporters arriving in different flights from different states and cities. Special passes were issued to the officials for their access to the airport premises. The three CJP leaders have been detained,” one officer said, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked whether the detained CJP leaders will be kept only at the airport premises, another officer, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “The location where they will be taken cannot be disclosed for security reasons.”

CJP reacts

In their statement, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) strongly condemns the “authoritarian detention” of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka straight from their flight upon landing in Delhi.

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“This pre-planned interception by the Delhi Police aims to cripple the leadership of today's peaceful demonstrations before they even reach the protest site. The CJP denounces this blatant violation of freedom of movement and demands the immediate, unconditional release of Dipke, Das, and Ranka,” the statement said.