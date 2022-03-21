Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Abhishek Banerjee being harassed: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh slams Centre

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the coal scam in Bengal.
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 07:20 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh hit out at the Narendra Modi government after colleague and party MP Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Monday in a case linked to the Bengal coal scam.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kunal Ghosh said that Banerjee had not done anything wrong and claimed he is being harassed by the union government.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is controlling these agencies like the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and the Enforcement Directorate. When the BJP failed in West Bengal, with a vindictive attitude realised that they have been rejected by the people," Ghosh said.

Ghosh also questioned why BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari - an ex Trinamool man seen as being close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee - had not been questioned in cases he was named.

“Since he (Adhikari) has joined BJP, the government is soft towards him... but Abhishek Banerjee, who is opposing BJP, has been harassed,” Ghosh told the news agency.

Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the central agency in New Delhi on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the coal scam in Bengal.

Banerjee, who is Mamata Banerjee's nephew, reached the agency's office at 11 am.

Earlier today officials told news agency PTI that Banerjee's statement would be recorded and the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha MP would be confronted with 'evidence' gathered by investigators in the case.

Banerjee's wife, Rujira, will be questioned on Tuesday.

The central agency's summons against Abhishek and Rujira Banerjee comes ten days after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea by the couple challenging the agency's notices asking them to appear in New Delhi instead of Kolkata.

The Enforcement Directorate's investigation is based on a CBI FIR registered in November 2020 regarding alleged mass coal pilferage in coal mines in Kunustoria and Kajora regions of West Bengal. Anup Majhi also known as Lala, is said to be the prime suspect in the case.

