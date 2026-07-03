Abhishek Banerjee claims 25 associates summoned; alleges harassment by STF, CID

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that several people associated with his office have been subjected to intimidation and harassment by the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming that the action was politically motivated.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that several people associated with his office have been subjected to intimidation and harassment by the West Bengal Police's STF and CID, claiming that the action was politically motivated. (File Photo/ PTI File)

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In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that nearly 25 people connected to his office or associated with him had been summoned or picked up for questioning without proper notice and in violation of legal safeguards.

"Over the past couple of weeks, STF/CID @WBPolice has, without proper notice and in violation of basic legal safeguards, abruptly summoned or randomly picked up nearly 25 people connected to my office or associated with me, all in the name of interrogation. They are being intimidated, threatened and pressured to give false statements against me. Phones are being tapped, and even family members, including women, are being harassed and threatened. This is political intimidation at its worst," Banerjee said.

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{{^usCountry}} Targeting the state government, he further alleged, "A government whose own Chief Minister was caught on camera allegedly taking bribes, with multiple CBI cases hanging over him, is now using state agencies to target me. Do what you can. I will not bow down till my last breath." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Targeting the state government, he further alleged, "A government whose own Chief Minister was caught on camera allegedly taking bribes, with multiple CBI cases hanging over him, is now using state agencies to target me. Do what you can. I will not bow down till my last breath." {{/usCountry}}

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Banerjee's remarks come after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee welcomed observations made by the Calcutta High Court on safeguarding the dignity and fundamental rights of accused persons.

Referring to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Kalyan Banerjee said the High Court observed that protection of human dignity forms an inseparable part of India's constitutional framework and that accused persons cannot be subjected to degrading treatment.

The court also directed the West Bengal government to frame and circulate guidelines to all police stations to prevent incidents such as public humiliation, egg attacks, mob violence and mob lynching while ensuring effective implementation, according to Kalyan Banerjee. The PIL followed recent incidents in which accused persons were allegedly paraded publicly and opposition leaders were targeted with egg attacks in the state.