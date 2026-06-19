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Scuffle breaks out at Kolkata airport ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's arrival, supporter blames 'BJP person'

A supporter of Abhishek Banerjee said a “BJP person" arrived at the airport, followed by some boys with eggs in their hands.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 11:05 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A scuffle broke out at the Kolkata airport on Friday night, ahead of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's arrival from Delhi. The altercation was caught on camera, with several people seen shouting at each other.

The chaos broke out ahead of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's arrival in Kolkata.

A supporter of Abhishek Banerjee said a “BJP person" arrived at the airport, followed by some boys with eggs in their hands. “We requested them not to initiate this culture, they said we taught them this... They started misbehaving with our people... We requested the CRPF to remove them... They took out their arms at the airport, how can they bring arms in the presence of the airport authority?," an Abhishek Banerjee supporter was quoted as saying by ANI.

 
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