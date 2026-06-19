Scuffle breaks out at Kolkata airport ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's arrival, supporter blames 'BJP person'

A scuffle broke out at the Kolkata airport on Friday night, ahead of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's arrival from Delhi. The altercation was caught on camera, with several people seen shouting at each other.

The chaos broke out ahead of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's arrival in Kolkata.

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A supporter of Abhishek Banerjee said a “BJP person" arrived at the airport, followed by some boys with eggs in their hands. “We requested them not to initiate this culture, they said we taught them this... They started misbehaving with our people... We requested the CRPF to remove them... They took out their arms at the airport, how can they bring arms in the presence of the airport authority?," an Abhishek Banerjee supporter was quoted as saying by ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} The viral clip also showed a man trying to hit another with a helmet, as people around tried to stop him. Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar was also present at the airport and appealed people to “maintain peace and have faith in the law”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The viral clip also showed a man trying to hit another with a helmet, as people around tried to stop him. Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar was also present at the airport and appealed people to “maintain peace and have faith in the law”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Abhishek Banerjee was in Delhi earlier today to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to argue against 20 TMC MPs announcing a merger with the NCPI in Tripura. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek Banerjee was in Delhi earlier today to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to argue against 20 TMC MPs announcing a merger with the NCPI in Tripura. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He is back in Kolkata now and was seen entering his residence alongside TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is back in Kolkata now and was seen entering his residence alongside TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. {{/usCountry}}

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