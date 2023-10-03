Abhishek Banerjee reacts sharply as TMC members allegedly mistreated at Rajghat, posts video

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that his party leaders were “mistreated” during the protest at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday demanding the release of MGNREGA and housing scheme funds to the West Bengal government. He shared a video of a scuffle between the TMC leaders and the police during the protest on X (formerly Twitter) and said the incident is “deeply distressing and intriguing” for it to be happening on the day of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Abhishek Banerjee shared a video of a scuffle between the TMC leaders and the police during the protest on Monday(X/@abhishekaitc)

“Today's events at Rajghat are deeply distressing and infuriating. Our lawmakers had to endure mistreatment under the oppressive regime of the BJP's ZAMINDAR GOVERNMENT that too on #GandhiJayanti , a day dedicated to Gandhiji's principles of PEACE, NON VIOLENCE AND SWARAJ,” Banerjee wrote in his tweet.

He further said that their protest was only “embracing the path of satyagraha”.

Banerjee said, “Their only crime was embracing the path of satyagraha inspired by the revered Mahatma Gandhi, in their endeavour to secure WB’s rightful dues. I implore their MASTERS to heed this message: The days of your ZAMINDARI REIGN ARE NUMBERED and the people will emerge victorious!”

In the video shared by the TMC MP, a party member was being pushed by two police personnel, and in another video, a woman protester was seen having a physical altercation with the police during the protest at the Rajghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier, the Delhi Police said the TMC leaders were requested not to sit at the Samadhi Sthal – as the day marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and thousands of people were visiting the area, news agency ANI reported. The police further said the TMC leaders were not listening to the repeated requests and that it affected the public entry to visit the area.

Abhishek Banerjee, who has been leading the party's protest against the central government, earlier said that the police “lathi-charged women protesters” and “turned the protest violent”.

“The way they misbehaved and manhandled it clearly shows that BJP is scared...If the people feel that those who we elected to power have stopped the funds and there is a need to change the government, no one can stop that from happening,” he said.

TMC protest at Rajghat

The TMC initiated a ‘mega protest’ in the national capital against the central government's suspension of MGNREGA funds to the state government. Abhishek Banerjee criticised Union minister Anurag Thakur, saying, “Anurag Thakur says that they gave ₹2 lakh crore. But the question is, how much amount have they taken from West Bengal? They have been in power for nine years, and they have taken at least ₹5-7 lakh crore from West Bengal. You have taken money from the state and are keeping it deprived of rights.”

Banerjee decided to stage this protest during a rally in West Bengal, where he witnessed the significant adverse effects on the state's residents resulting from the central government's withholding of funds.

The Bengal BJP, accused the TMC of financial mismanagement by generating more than one crore fraudulent job cards. Leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari in the Bengal assembly, labelled it as the “biggest scam after independence”.

The Union minister for rural development Giriraj Singh, rejected the TMC's claims, saying that the central government had never halted funds in any program and accused the West Bengal government of “looting the poor” under the guise of MGNREGA.

