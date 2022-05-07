Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ED says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's wife skipped summons. Bailable warrant issued
india news

ED says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's wife skipped summons. Bailable warrant issued

The Enforcement Directorate had filed the complaint over a money laundering case. 
Rujira Banerjee has been accused of not joining the ED probe. (Twitter)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

A bailable warrant has been issued by a Delhi court against the wife of Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee in the Bengal coal smuggling case. Rujira Banerjee refused to join the probe and skipped summons, the Enforcement Directorate alleged in its complaint. Banerjee, the court was told, was “not appearing before the court or the probe agency despite several summons issued against her”. 

The central probe agency is investigating a money laundering case linked to a 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek, was a “ beneficiary” of illegal funds, the ED had alleged. The 34-year-old top Bengal leader, however, had denied all claims against him. Rujira Banerjee’s sister Maneka Gambhir has also been summoned in the past over the case.

In March, Abhishek Banerjee had said he wanted to approach the Supreme Court when he faced the ED. “I will see where this ends. I moved the Delhi high court last year saying ED cannot summon me to Delhi for questioning because the case is related to Bengal. The court heard my appeal over four months and then reserved its order for the next three months. On March 10, the BJP won the polls in four states. On March 11, the court set aside my appeal. This cannot be a coincidence. I will move the Supreme court,” he had said.

RELATED STORIES

Mamata Banejee too on several instances has accused the misuse of probe agencies by the BJP against rivals.

(With inputs from PTI) 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
abhishek banerjee trinamool congress×
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP