ED says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's wife skipped summons. Bailable warrant issued

A bailable warrant has been issued by a Delhi court against the wife of Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee in the Bengal coal smuggling case. Rujira Banerjee refused to join the probe and skipped summons, the Enforcement Directorate alleged in its complaint. Banerjee, the court was told, was “not appearing before the court or the probe agency despite several summons issued against her”.

The central probe agency is investigating a money laundering case linked to a 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to the Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Bengal’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek, was a “ beneficiary” of illegal funds, the ED had alleged. The 34-year-old top Bengal leader, however, had denied all claims against him. Rujira Banerjee’s sister Maneka Gambhir has also been summoned in the past over the case.

In March, Abhishek Banerjee had said he wanted to approach the Supreme Court when he faced the ED. “I will see where this ends. I moved the Delhi high court last year saying ED cannot summon me to Delhi for questioning because the case is related to Bengal. The court heard my appeal over four months and then reserved its order for the next three months. On March 10, the BJP won the polls in four states. On March 11, the court set aside my appeal. This cannot be a coincidence. I will move the Supreme court,” he had said.

Mamata Banejee too on several instances has accused the misuse of probe agencies by the BJP against rivals.

(With inputs from PTI)

