Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to visit Tripura today
india news

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to visit Tripura today

TMC had scheduled a rally for Banerjee on Wednesday in Agartala. The state police earlier denied it permission for holding rallies for him on September 15 and 16
By Priyanka Deb Barman
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 10:00 AM IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (File photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee will arrive in Agartala on Wednesday a day after the Tripura high court rejected a plea for allowing him to hold a rally here. Banerjee is expected to preside over a meeting of the state TMC leaders. The decision on a new state committee is likely to be taken at the meeting, people aware of the matter said.

Also Read | Delhi HC declines to stay ED summons to TMC leader

TMC had scheduled a rally for Banerjee on Wednesday in Agartala. The state police earlier denied it permission for holding rallies for him on September 15 and 16.

The state government has also imposed prohibitory orders in Agartala and restricted political events from September 21 till November 4 citing law and order issues.

The TMC is trying to make inroads into Tripura ahead of the 2023 elections in the state. TMC leaders such as Kunal Ghosh and Shantanu Sen have been visiting the state to expand the party’s base.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi congratulates Canada's Justin Trudeau for victory in polls

Heavy rain likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal today

India has administered at least 820 million Covid vaccine doses till now

CBI arrests two foreigners in Chennai Port Trust bank fraud case
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP