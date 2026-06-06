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Mamata's nephew Abhishek visits Delhi amid fears of TMC Bengal revolt spreading to Parliament

While Mamata and Abhishek were earlier scheduled to travel to Delhi at the same time, the latter reached the Capital a day earlier.

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 10:42 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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Days after the party faced a rebellion, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday visited Delhi, amid fears that the split in ranks could reach the Parliament. Abhishek's visit came a day before TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit the National Capital for an INDIA bloc meeting.

Abhishek Banerjee's visit came a day before TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit the National Capital for an INDIA bloc meeting.(Handout via PTI)

While Mamata and Abhishek were earlier scheduled to travel to Delhi at the same time for the opposition alliance's meeting according to the original schedule, the latter reached the Capital a day earlier.

While an official reason for the visit was not specified, it is being viewed by leaders and observers as a possible attempt by the TMC's top brass to assess the situation before the INDIA bloc meeting.

“I don't know why Abhishek is going to Delhi today. I am not in Delhi or Kolkata now. I haven't heard about any meeting,” a TMC MP, who did not wish to be named, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Also Read | Double whammy for Mamata Banerjee? Buzz over repeat of TMC rebellion in Parliament

TMC MLAs split, buzz over repeat of rebellion in Parliament

“I have never seen around 60 MLAs leave in such a short span of time. A similar reaction is likely in the Lok Sabha too,” PTI news agency quoted TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy as saying. However, another party MP negated these claims, saying the MLAs' split was a temporary setback.

“The BJP may try an operation in the TMC's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha wings, similar to what happened in the West Bengal Assembly. But Mamata Banerjee has fought bigger battles and will bounce back,” TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

 
abhishek banerjee mamata banerjee tmc
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