Abhishek Singhvi to head Parliament panel on commerce

The Congress on Thursday nominated senior party leader Abhishek Singhvi as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on commerce but did not select any candidate to head the chemical and fertiliser committee — the other House panel allotted to the party.

The party hasn’t taken any decision on the nomination of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was chairman of the information technology committee but was replaced by the Shiv Sena’s Prataprao Jadhav in a recent reshuffle, for the chemical and fertiliser committee, according to two senior party leaders. Tharoor is one of the candidates for the upcoming Congress president’s election.

“No decision has been taken on who would chair the chemical and fertilizer committee,” Adhir Chowdhury, the Congress’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha, told HT.

The party’s Rajya Sabha chief whip, Jairam Ramesh, meanwhile wrote to parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi over Singhvi’s nomination. htc