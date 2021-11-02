Abhishek Banerjee wishes BJP ‘happy Diwali’ after TMC’s greenwash of Bengal bypolls

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday took a satirical jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the Mamata Banerjee-led party completely wiping out the bypolls to all four assembly constituency seats in West Bengal, in their favour.

“A cracker free Diwali in true sense. Wishing folks at BJP a very happy Diwali,” Abhishek tweeted.

The TMC has registered landslide victories in all the four seats – Dinhata, Gosaba, Khardaha and Santipur. By bagging Dinhata and Santipur, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has added two more seats to the 213 it had previously won in the Assembly elections held in April.

Udayan Guha representing TMC grabbed the Dinhata seat by winning a whopping 189,153 votes as opposed to BJP’s Ashok Mandal, who won 25,387 votes. The seat was originally won by BJP’s Nisith Pramanik who chose not to take oath in order to remain in the Parliament.

Gosaba constituency seat went back to the ruling party with Subrata Mondal bagging as many as 160,231 votes as against 18,338 won by BJP’s Palash Rana. After the Assembly election results were announced in May, Gosaba was won by TMC veteran Jayanta Naskar, who has been winning the seat for the party since 2011. Naskar’s death following the declaration of the results led to the bypoll in the seat.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who vacated the Bhabanipur seat for Mamata to contest on the September 30 bypoll in order for her to remain the chief minister of the state, was the party’s candidate for Khardaha. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared Chattopadhyay the winner from the constituency after he grabbed as many as 113,647 votes in comparison to 20,198 won by BJP’s Joy Saha.

In what can be described as a cherry on top of a cake, TMC’s Braja Kishor Goswami handed defeat to his BJP rival Niranjan Das in Santipur constituency by winning 64,022 more votes from him. Kishore won 111,189 votes as opposed to Das’s 47,167 in Santipur. This seat was also originally won by BJP following Jagannath Sarkar’s victory, but he too, like Pramanik, didn’t take oath to remain in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Mamata has hailed the triumph of her party as “people’s victory” and said that West Bengal will always choose “development and unity over propaganda and hate politics.” “With people’s blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!” she further wrote in the tweet.