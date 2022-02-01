Above normal rain likely in north India this month

NEW DELHI: Above normal rain of around 121% of the Long Period Average (LPA) is expected in north India in February, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The LPA for the region in February based on the data from 1961-2010 is about 65.3 mm. Rainfall in January was 129% excess with 133% excess in northwest India.

Below normal temperatures are likely in most parts of the country. In parts of northeast India, south peninsular, and central India, normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely in February.

An active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from February 2 while an induced cyclonic circulation is expected over Rajasthan a day later. In addition, moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to northwest India at lower and middle tropospheric levels is also very likely on February 2 and 3. High moisture feeding on the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels to east and adjoining northeast India is also likely on February 3 and 4.

Another western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from February 6. Under the influence of the active western disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation, widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely in the region from February 2 to 4. Isolated hailstorm is likely in Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh on February 2 and 3, and in Uttarakhand on February 3 and 4. Isolated light rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on February 2. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 and 4 with its peak intensity on February 3.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha on February 3 and 4. There is a possibility of an isolated hailstorm in Jharkhand and Odisha February on 4.