Above normal rainfall likely this month, predicts IMD

There is likely to be above normal rainfall activity at over 110% of long period average in September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monsoon monthly forecast on Wednesday.

Above normal rainfall activity is likely over many parts of central India. Normal to below normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northwest, northeast and southern most parts of peninsular India. Because above normal rainfall is expected in September, the current monsoon rain deficiency of 9% over the country is likely to decrease and hence overall monsoon rain (June 1 to September 30) is likely to be in the “lower end of normal category,” the forecast said.

IMD forecast normal rain in August over the country as a whole at 94 to 106 % of LPA. But during August there has been a 11.1% deficiency due to a long-subdued monsoon phase till around September 17. In its long-range forecast, IMD said southwest monsoon seasonal rain (June to September) over the country as a whole is likely to be normal (96 to 104 % of LPA) at about 101% of the LPA with a model error of ±4%. This, however, has been downgraded to lower end of the normal category on Wednesday.

IMD on Wednesday acknowledged that the multi model ensemble forecasting system couldn’t pick up the magnitude of rainfall in August. “Though the models partially picked up the spatial pattern of rains in August, it couldn’t pick up the magnitude of rain in August. We will examine this and endeavour to improve the output. We have taken note of this,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD. The model also couldn’t capture severe rainfall deficiency over Gujarat and Odisha also. The MME model uses outputs from 5 best coupled global climate models to forecast.

Long periods of subdued rain in August and July have impacted agriculture. There is deficiency in sowing in many parts of central India; the rain deficiency over northwest India particularly Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan can be dealt with to an extent to availability of irrigation, Mohapatra said.

Monsoon entered a ‘break’ or a ‘partial break’ phase thrice this season, mainly between June 29 and July 11; it was very weak in the first two weeks of August also leading to a significant deficit in rains across the country. While it revived over northwest India on August 19, it weakened again from August 24 onwards and started reviving very gradually from August 29.

According to IMD, the main reasons for subdued monsoon in August is negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) which is normally unfavourable for monsoon; complete absence of formation of monsoon depressions in August (normally at least two depressions form in August); only two low pressure areas formed over Bay of Bengal against a normal of four among others. There was very less typhoon activity over the West Pacific. The remnants of these typhoons move westwards normally and help in creating low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal.

During the last four weeks, equatorial sea surface temperatures were near or below average over most of equatorial Pacific Ocean. Now IMD is expecting La Nina conditions to set in by end of monsoon season. “There will be colder sea surface temperatures across the east equatorial pacific ocean now which improves monsoon flow over India. At the same time we have negative IOD conditions which subdues monsoon. Together we can expect normal monsoon in September,” Mohapatra said.

El Niño and the Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a periodic fluctuation in sea surface temperature and the air pressure of the overlying atmosphere across the equatorial Pacific Ocean according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

ENSO has a major influence on weather and climate patterns such as heavy rains, floods and drought. El Niño has a warming influence on global temperatures, whilst La Niña has the opposite effect. In India for example, El Nino is associated with drought or weak monsoon while La Nina is associated with strong monsoon and above average rains and colder winters.

IOD is characterised by warmer sea surface temperature in the equatorial Indian Ocean; positive IOD conditions are usually associated with normal or above normal monsoon.

IMD also acknowledged that monsoon rain patterns are skewed and often a lot of rain is recorded during a few hours instead of being evenly distributed during the month. “Yes this pattern can hamper agriculture. The solution is rainwater harvesting. The rain water stored can be used for agriculture and will also recharge groundwater levels,” Mohapatra said.