Air India Express' Abu Dhabi-bound flight forced to return to Kochi after engine oil warning: ‘Danger’

An Air India Express Boeing 737 operating flight IX 415 from Kochi to Abu Dhabi was forced to turn back shortly after take-off. This was after the crew detected a rapid drop in Engine 1 oil quantity, news agency ANI reported.

The passenger was exiting an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru (REUTERS)

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The aircraft was around 50 minutes into the flight and flying at 36,000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed the oil quantity falling rapidly.

The crew carried out a FORDEC assessment. As the oil quantity continued to drop, they decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Kochi.

The crew later shut down Engine 1 after its oil pressure entered the danger zone, sources said.

The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport.