Delhi-bound Air India Express flight diverted to Lucknow over technical issue

Earlier today, an IndiGo flight operating from Doha to Bengaluru was diverted to Muscat, Oman, after a member of the operating crew urgently required medical attention.

“The aircraft landed safely, and all guests were provided refreshments upon arrival,” an Air India Express spokesperson said, adding that an alternate flight is being arranged on priority.

A Varanasi-Delhi Air India Express flight was diverted to Lucknow over a technical issue, the airline said in a statement on Thursday. The airline said that the crew operating the plane decided on the “precautionary diversion” keeping the safety of passengers in mind.

According to a statement from the airline, the crew member was attended to by a medical team after the flight landed in Muscat.

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“An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates as they wait for the aircraft at Muscat. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo,” the airline said.

The incident came a day after another IndiGo flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing at Goa airport following a technical snag. According to people familiar with the matter, one of the aircraft's engines had failed, prompting the flight to return to Goa.