ABVP protests against Ashok Gehlot govt after Dalit girl gang-raped in Jodhpur: Video

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged a protest outside the Bikaner House in the national capital over the alleged gangrape of a Dalit teenager in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. In a video posted by news agency ANI, several protesters can be seen trying to jump the police barricades.

ABVP protests

According to the RSS-affiliated wing, the police have detained several of its members, reported PTI.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Harsh Attri slammed the "deteriorating" law and order in the Congress-led state, and said, “Demanding strict action against the accused in the Jodhpur gangrape case, the students condemned the Gehlot government's failure to stop the crime.”

On Sunday, three men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a Dalit minor girl and assaulting her 17-year-old friend in Jodhpur. According to the police, the victim from Ajmer had run away from home with a minor boy on Saturday. The two reached Jodhpur by bus on Saturday night and were looking for a place to stay near the bus stand when the three accused offered them help.

“The accused offered the two teens food and suggested that they should continue their journey ahead via train. The two minors followed them to the railway line near Pawata circle. Around 4 am, they entered a university campus through a broken wall, where the two accused grabbed the minor boy, assaulted him, and gagged him, after which they assaulted the girl and gang-raped her,” deputy commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duhan said.

(With inputs from agencies)

