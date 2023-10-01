Accomplished 4 significant tasks in three months: Shah lauds PM Modi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that works done under his government, like successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, the successful hosting of G20 summit, passage of the women’s reservation bill and the new Parliament building, were accomplished within three months, that would have otherwise taken 50 years.

Amit Shah

Addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar after laying the foundation stone for various development projects of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) worth about ₹1,651 crore, Shah said, “ The Prime Minister has elevated India’s stature worldwide in the past three years. PM Modi has accomplished four highly significant tasks like the New Parliament, launching Chandrayaan, hosting the G20 summit, and enacting the Nari Shakti Vandan Act – all done within just three months.”

“...Maybe one of these tasks would have required 50 years to accomplish, but Modiji has completed all four in just three months. This clearly shows the central government’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Miniser Narendra Modi to establish India as a global leader,” Shah added.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was revitalised and the prime minister motivated scientists to propel India to the forefront of space exploration. “As a result, India, along with the rest of the world, witnessed the tricolour flag soaring high on Chandrayaan – a source of immense pride for all. Under his leadership, India successfully hosted the G20 conference. While many countries hosted G20 conferences previously, world leaders unanimously acknowledged that the way India organised the event presents a challenge for all nations for the next 25 years. The unanimous adoption of the Delhi Declaration sends a powerful message to the global community. Additionally, by incorporating the African Union into the G20, the PM has conveyed India’s commitment to standing alongside both developed and developing nations,” he said.

The Union home minister also highlighted PM Modi’s commitment to women empowerment by passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which proposes to reserve 33% seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and the Delhi legislative assembly. “This legislation not only upholds our age-old tradition of honouring women but also legally empowers them to actively participate in leadership roles. By enacting this historic bill in the newly-constructed Parliament, the central govermment has significantly elevated the recognition of women’s contributions.”

Gujarat Congress spokesperson, Hiren Banker, said, “The country is currently experiencing the highest levels of unemployment in the past 45 years, and this is an unfortunate record also attributed to the leadership of the Prime Minister,” he declared.

Banker continued, “Petrol prices have hit ₹100 per litre. During the UPA government, when crude oil prices exceeded USD 150 per barrel, we didn’t witness such steep petrol prices. This, too, is an accomplishment of the current government. Inflation reaching an all-time high is also a feat achieved by this government. A state has been burning and for three months, the Prime Minister did not utter a word is also something that only the present leadership can do.”