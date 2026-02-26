'Accountability will be fixed, action taken': Education Minister's first response on NCERT textbook row

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday expressed regret over the NCERT textbook row, saying that “accountability will be fixed” for the incident. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Centre has “utmost respect” for the judiciary. (ANI)

The remarks comes after the Supreme Court took strong objection to controversial portions in a Class 8 NCERT book, which included a chapter on “corruption in judiciary.”

After the SC ordered a blanket ban on the textbook, Pradhan said that action would be taken against those involved in drafting the chapter on judicial corruption, PTI news agency reported.

Pradhan further said that the Centre has “utmost respect” for the judiciary, and assured that the court's directives will be complied with. The union education minister said he was “very sad at what has happened”, while clarifying that there was “no intention to insult the judiciary.”

The SC had, in its order earlier today, also ordered the immediate seizure of all physical copies of the textbook and takedown of its digital versions.

‘State will have to take responsibility’: SC urges Centre to issue takedown orders A day after taking suo motu cognisance of the portions in the social science textbook, the SC on Thursday said it expects the Centre to fix accountability. “We expect the government to issue takedown orders. The State will have to take that responsibility,” the court said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, during the hearing on the matter, submitted that the two individuals involved in preparing the chapter would no longer be associated with the ministry. However, the SC bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant termed it as “very light action.”

“They have fired the gunshot and the judiciary is bleeding today. The judges say their morale is down and people are talking about it,” the court noted. It emphasised that this would not remain confined to the students, and said that this would also be reaching the teachers and the parents. “It is a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign the judiciary,” the SC said.

‘Heads must roll’: SC seeks deeper probe The apex court has also sought a deeper probe over the publication of the textbook, while noting that it prominently refers to complaints against judges and suggests inaction.

However, the SC bench said that it fails to adequately highlight the judiciary’s role in preserving constitutional morality, the basic structure doctrine, legal aid, and access to justice. The court sought a “deeper probe”. “We need to find who is responsible and we will see who are there,” CJI Surya Kant said. "“As the head of the institution, I must find out who the persons who are responsible behind it. Heads must roll, I am not going to close these proceedings,” the CJI said.