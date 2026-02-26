SC orders NCERT book seizure, digital takedown over judicial corruption chapter

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the immediate seizure of physical copies and takedown of digital versions of a controversial Class 8 social science textbook carrying a section on “corruption in the judiciary”, and issued show-cause notices to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) director and the secretary, department of school education, asking why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. The court directed the NCERT to ensure that physical and digital copies of the book are removed from public access. (HT PHOTO)

The directions came a day after a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant described the inclusion of a section on “corruption in the judiciary” in the textbook as a “calculated move” and a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to malign the institution.

Despite an apology tendered by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in court and an earlier statement by NCERT expressing regret over the “inappropriate material”, the bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, said that the response lacked remorse and appeared to justify the contents.

“We have seen the NCERT notice, and there is not a simple word of apology in it. The way this director has drafted this notice, there seems no remorse but justification…It seems to be a deep-rooted conspiracy,” the bench observed.

When the government submitted that two individuals involved in preparing the chapter would no longer be associated with the ministry, the bench termed it a “very light action”. “They have fired the gunshot and the judiciary is bleeding today. The judges say their morale is down and people are talking about it,” the court said.

The bench emphasised that the issue was not confined to Class 8 students. “The teachers will first know that ‘the entire judiciary is corrupt’… then parents will learn it. It is a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign the judiciary,” it said, adding that excerpts were circulating online. “We expect the government to issue takedown orders. The State will have to take that responsibility.”

In its written order, the court said it was “shocked” upon reading media reports about the February 2026 publication titled “Exploring Society: India and Beyond”. It noted that the chapter, while discussing the “role of judiciary in our society”, prominently referred to complaints against judges and suggested inaction, without adequately highlighting the judiciary’s role in preserving constitutional morality, the basic structure doctrine, legal aid, and access to justice.

On a prima facie examination, the court said the content, read with the director’s administrative response defending it, indicated “a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary”.

While clarifying that the proceedings were not meant to “stifle any legitimate critique”, the bench held that exposing students “in their formative years” to a “biased narrative” could engender permanent misconceptions. Given the “serious consequences” and “everlasting impact on independence and autonomy of judiciary”, the conduct, it said, may fall within the definition of criminal contempt as it appeared to scandalise the institution and interfere with the administration of justice.

The court directed NCERT, in coordination with the Union and state education departments, to ensure that all physical and digital copies of the book are removed from public access immediately. It imposed a complete ban on the production and distribution of the book, warning that any attempt to circulate it would amount to wilful breach of its order.

The NCERT director has been asked to effectuate seizure of all distributed copies and file a compliance report. Principal secretaries of education in all states have been directed to ensure that no instruction is imparted based on the book and to report compliance within two weeks.

The director has also been asked to furnish the names and credentials of members of the National Syllabi Board who drafted the chapter, along with original minutes of meetings where it was deliberated.

The matter will be heard again next month.