Accused in acid attack case stalked woman for seven years: Police

A day after a 27-year-old man was arrested for throwing acid on a 24-year-old woman, police said on Friday that the accused committed the crime after being enraged by the woman’s refusal to marry him.

The woman sustained serious burns due to the attack and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, where she is stated to be in a stable condition, said police .

The accused was identified as Nagesh, a native of Sarjapura. The accused runs his garments shop at Hegganahalli. The survivor, who has done MCom, is a resident of Mandya district. She was working at a private finance company.

Police said that a day before the incident, the accused had warned the victim of dire consequences if she didn’t adhere to his demands. Scared of the repercussions, she left home for work with her father on Thursday morning. “The accused had been stalking the woman for seven years. The family members of the survivor had also warned the accused against the same,” said the officer.

The accused attacked her at night, when she was leaving for her house, said a senior police official, adding, he was standing on the staircase of her office. “He asked her to marry him again. When she refused again, he threw the acid on her and fled,” said the senior investigator.

Police said that when the accused came to know that the survivor’s family has been seeking marriage alliances for her, he approached her and asked her to marry him. .

Police said that the accused had come prepared to attack her. In her statement to the police, the survivor said as soon as she saw him, she started running, however, he chased her and threw acid on her. The survivor said that the accused was wearing a rubber glove.

Learning about the incident, the Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Pramila Naidu visited the spot and the hospital and later met the parents of the survivor.