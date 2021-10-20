Accused in Kerala pregnant jumbo death surrenders

One of the accused in the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Malappuram last year — which caused nationwide outrage — surrendered before a local court in Palakkad on October 16, a senior police officer confirmed on Tuesday.

Thirty-eight-year-old M Riyasuddin was subsequently remanded in judicial custody for a week, the officer added.

“He discreetly approached the court which remanded him in judicial custody. We will move the court for police custody,” the senior officer who did not wish to be named said.

Riyasuddin is the second accused in the case. His father, Abdul Kareem, 64, is the prime accused in the case and is still at large, police said.

A case was registered against the duo in June last year after they fed a 15-year-old pregnant elephant a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The elephant died after the crackers blew in her mouth. She stood in Velliyar river for days but succumbed to injuries.

A post-mortem examination later revealed that the elephant died due to asphyxia as a result of water entering its lungs.

Both the police and forest departments had filed separate complaints in connection with the case. The father and son run a small agricultural farm along Palakkad-Malappuram border.

Three farm workers were also arrested in this regard.

On Tuesday, the forest department moved an application in Mannarkkad court to get the custody of the accused.

“After getting the custody of the accused, the department will inquire whether he was involved in other similar cases,” Mannarkkad divisional forest officer M K Surjith said.