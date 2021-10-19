Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Accused in pregnant elephant death in Kerala surrenders after a year
india news

Accused in pregnant elephant death in Kerala surrenders after a year

Riyasuddin is the second accused in the case. His father, Abdul Kareem, 64, is the prime accused in the case and is still at large, police said.
A case was registered against the duo in June last year after they fed a 15-year-old pregnant elephant a pineapple stuffed with crackers.(ANI via Reuters)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:54 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram

One of the accused in the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Malappuram last year — which caused nationwide outrage — surrendered before a local court in Palakkad on October 16, a senior police officer confirmed on Tuesday. Thirty-eight-year-old M Riyasuddin was subsequently remanded in judicial custody for a week, the officer added.

“He discreetly approached the court which remanded him in judicial custody. We will move the court for police custody,” the senior officer who did not wish to be named said.

Riyasuddin is the second accused in the case. His father, Abdul Kareem, 64, is the prime accused in the case and is still at large, police said.

A case was registered against the duo in June last year after they fed a 15-year-old pregnant elephant a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The elephant died after the crackers blew in her mouth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elephant conservation
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP polls: 40% of seats to be reserved for women, says Congress

Amarinder Singh: Floating new party, open to alliance with BJP ahead of Punjab polls

Army’s anti-terrorist ops in Rajouri-Poonch continue

New law for social media companies in the works
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP