The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Google and Apple to act against mobile applications available on the Google Play Store and App Store involved in the dissemination of obscene and pornographic content, observing that it cannot permit an entire generation of the country to be ruined.

Act against mobile apps spreading obscene content, Delhi High Court tells Google and Apple

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A bench comprising Chief Justice D. K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that intermediaries such as Google and Apple are obligated to act against such applications not only after they are flagged, but also at the stage when they are uploaded on their respective app stores.

It directed Google and Apple to ensure that dissemination of such applications is immediately checked and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 are followed in letter and spirit.

“Having regards to the reach of such applications, we are of the opinion that in terms of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, the intermediaries have to play the most vital role not only on receiving any such complaint but also have to exercise due diligence at the time of permitting such applications to be uploaded through them,” the court said in its order.

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{{^usCountry}} It added, “We expect that having regards to the avernments made in the writ petition itself, respondents 2 (Google), 3 (Apple) and also 4 (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) shall act strictly to ensure that dissemination of such videos is immediately checked and the 2021 Rules are followed in letter and spirit. By the next date, the action taken report in terms of the order shall also be filed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added, “We expect that having regards to the avernments made in the writ petition itself, respondents 2 (Google), 3 (Apple) and also 4 (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) shall act strictly to ensure that dissemination of such videos is immediately checked and the 2021 Rules are followed in letter and spirit. By the next date, the action taken report in terms of the order shall also be filed.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The court passed the order while issuing notice on a petition filed by Rubika Thapa, who alleged inaction on the part of Google and Apple in curbing the menace of certain mobile applications allegedly promoting and disseminating obscene, vulgar and pornographic content. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court passed the order while issuing notice on a petition filed by Rubika Thapa, who alleged inaction on the part of Google and Apple in curbing the menace of certain mobile applications allegedly promoting and disseminating obscene, vulgar and pornographic content. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In her petition, Thapa urged the court to direct them to remove the apps adding that a majority of these do not originate from India, fail to disclose ownership or registered office details, and operate through servers located in foreign jurisdictions such as the United States, Turkey, Japan, Russia and China, making them difficult to subject to Indian law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her petition, Thapa urged the court to direct them to remove the apps adding that a majority of these do not originate from India, fail to disclose ownership or registered office details, and operate through servers located in foreign jurisdictions such as the United States, Turkey, Japan, Russia and China, making them difficult to subject to Indian law. {{/usCountry}}

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The petition further alleged that the “significant social media intermediaries” had grossly failed in their due diligence obligations under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

It claimed that these platforms not only host but also actively promote such applications, thereby becoming constructively complicit in the alleged illegal activities and exposing a large and vulnerable section of the Indian population, particularly youth and adolescents, to morally and psychologically harmful content.

Thapa’s lawyer Tanmaya Mehta submitted that these apps were earning millions of dollars through such alleged criminal activity.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre along with advocate Rukmini Bobde, supported the petitioner’s contention and said that strict action must be taken against such apps. He further submitted that intermediaries have a significant role in addressing the issue, as governments alone cannot go around the globe blocking everything.

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Counsel appearing for Google and Apple told the court that they would file their responses in the matter.

The petition will be next heard on July 17.

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