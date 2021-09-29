Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Active Covid-19 cases in Andhra fall below 12k

The gross Covid positives now touched 2,048,230, recoveries 2,022,168 and deaths 14,150 in Andhra Pradesh.
By Press Trust of India, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The new Covid cases, from 45,592 tests, ranged from zero to 153 in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, according to the latest bulletin. (PTI)

The number of active Covid-19 cases dropped below the 12,000 mark to 11,912 in Andhra Pradesh as 771 fresh infections, eight deaths, and 1,333 recoveries were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

The new cases, from 45,592 tests, ranged from zero to 153 in 13 districts of the state, according to the latest bulletin.

Chittoor recorded the highest 153 fresh cases, East Godavari 104 while Kurnool registered four and Vizianagaram nil in 24 hours.

The remaining nine districts added between 10 and 95 new cases each.

Chittoor, East Godavari and Guntur recorded two Covid-19 deaths each, while Krishna and Kadapa one each.

