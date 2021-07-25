Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Activist pastes photos of Lord Shiva on trees to save them from being axed
india news

Activist pastes photos of Lord Shiva on trees to save them from being axed

Environmental activist Virendra Singh said that the authorities claim 2,900 trees would be chopped off, but he fears the actual number is more than 20,000.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Environmental activist Virendra Singh has also requested the villages to come forward and help him in saving the forest. (ANI Photo)

In a bid to stop trees from getting chopped off for a proposed road, an environmental activist from Chhattisgarh, has been pasting pictures of Lord Shiva on the trees. Virendra Singh told news agency ANI that the local community does want development in the region, but not at the cost of harming forests.

“The authorities are saying that just 2,900 trees would be cut for the project. [However], since the small plantation is not considered, I fear that the actual number will be over 20,000,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to build a road stretching 8-kilometre from Taroud to Daihan in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh. Singh has also requested the villages to come forward and help him in saving the forest as it is very essential to preserve the environment, ANI reported him saying.

“We have not received rainfall yet,” Singh said, adding that while several parts of the country are receiving “incessant rains”, Balod isn’t even getting its “due share.”

The activist further stated that they first began the Chipko movement, and followed it up by putting up poster banners at street intersections. Later, they tied Rakshasutra around the trees, and have now resorted to pasting photos of Gods to save them from being cut.

“Both global warming and pollution are causes of deforestation. We have to save the trees to save the planet,” Singh told ANI.

Last month on World Environment Day, a few environmental activists and citizens in Nagpur staged a silent protest in Nagpur against the plan to chop off 4,930 trees in Ajini area. The trees are proposed to be cut for the Inter Model Station (IMDS) – a collaborative venture between Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), according to a PTI report.

The felling order was issued by the garden department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in May in the form of a newspaper notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh news lord shiva deforestation

Related Stories

others

4,431 trees felled for Mumbai-Pune E-way expansion

UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:41 AM IST
mumbai news

Compared to Cyclone Nisarga, 150% more trees fell during Cyclone Tauktae: BMC data

PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:51 AM IST
noida news

Over 500 trees felled, stolen from Gram Sabha land in Greater Noida

PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:26 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP