Actor Dileep appears before crime branch

Actor Dileep’s interrogation went on for seven hours from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm. (Satheesh As)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByAgencies, Kochi

Actor Dileep on Monday appeared before the Crime Branch for interrogation in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

The interrogation went on for seven hours from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm.

“The interrogation will continue tomorrow. We have asked him to appear for that. He has answered all our queries today,” said S Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch.

Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 actress assault case for alleged conspiracy to kill officials kickstarted following the ‘revelations’ of director Balachandra Kumar.

The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

