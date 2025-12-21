Actor Gajendra Chauhan scammed online, cops move swiftly to save his money

Actor Gajendra Chauhan, best known for his portrayal of Yudhishthira in the TV series Mahabharat, was cheated of nearly ₹1 lakh by cyber fraudsters. Police, however, acted swiftly and saved his money, an official said on Saturday Gajendra Chauhan recently visited the police station to thank the staff for their prompt action.

According to the official from Oshiwara police station, they managed to freeze the defrauded amount and successfully got it moved back to the actor’s account. Chauhan recently visited the police station to thank the staff for their prompt action, he said.

A few days ago, Chauhan came across an advertisement on Facebook offering dry fruits at discounted rates. He clicked on the link to place an order, after which he received an OTP on his mobile phone, the official said.

As soon as he entered the OTP to confirm the order, Chauhan received a message saying ₹98,000 had been debited from his bank account. Realising that he had been scammed, the actor rushed to the Oshiwara police station and filed a complaint.

Police checked his bank statement and figured out the account where the money had been routed. They quickly got in touch with nodal officers of the banks concerned and got the transaction frozen, the official said.

The money was later sent back to the actor’s account, he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and launched an investigation, he added.