Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years citing lack of support in face of crisis

Gautami Tadimalla, a prominent Indian actor and long-time member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced her resignation from the party on Monday. In a letter dated October 23, Tadimalla expressed her dismay over what she described as a lack of support from the party leadership in the face of a personal crisis.

Tadimalla, who joined the BJP 25 years ago, revealed in her letter that she is at a crisis point in her life and has not received the expected support from the party and its leaders. She further alleged that several members of the party have actively supported an individual who she claims has betrayed her trust and cheated her of her life earnings.

“I am at the point where my daughter and I should have been settled, safe and secure, and yet I found to my horror that Mr. C Alagappan has swindled me of my money, property and documents,” Tadimalla said.

“Mr. Alagappan had approached me around 20 years ago seeing my vulnerability and isolation, as I was not only an orphan who had just lost both my parents, but also a single mother with an infant child. He insinuated himself and his family into my life under the guise of a caring elder person. It was in this situation around 20 years ago that I entrusted him with the sale and documents of several of my lands, and it was just recently that I discovered he had defrauded me of the same; all while pretending to welcome me and my daughter as a part of his family,” she added.

Tadimalla detailed her struggle for justice in her letter, indicating that she has followed the legal processes of the country and filed multiple complaints but found that the “process has been inexplicably dragging on.”

The actor-turned-politician also alleged a “complete lack of support” from her party, claiming that several senior members of the BJP have been “enabling Mr. Alagappan in dodging justice and absconding since the last 40 days even after the FIRs have been filed.”

“However, I still have hope that my Chief Minister, my police department and my judicial system will prevail and give me the justice that I seek,” Tadimalla wrote.

“I write this letter of resignation today in great pain and sorrow, but with very firm resolve. I am fighting for justice for myself and my child's future as a lone woman and a single parent,” she concluded.

