Actor Govinda bullet injury: How Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, others reacted

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reached out to actor-turned-politician Govinda, who accidentally shot himself in his leg with his revolver, to inquire about his health and wished him a “speedy recovery”. The chief minister spoke to the Shiv Sena leader on the phone. Govinda is currently hospitalised in Mumbai.

“I contacted Govinda and inquired about his health. I wished him a speedy and complete recovery and a healthy life on behalf of the state government and the public. Govinda and his family have been assured of all necessary help during this difficult time. Our best wishes and prayers are with them and their loved ones,” a statement by the chief minister's office read.

The CMO's statement also said Govinda—a popular and respected personality in Indian cinema—has made millions happy with his acting.

Eknath Shinde further instructed hospital authorities to ensure that Govinda receives the best possible care during his recovery.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde asserted that Govinda is “fine” and urged his fans not to worry.

“Actor and former MP Govinda has sent an audio clip. He is fine now. He thanked Dr Aggarwal, who operated on and removed the bullet from his leg. Fans of Govinda should not worry. We from the Shiv Sena and all his fans and people of the country wish him a speedy recovery,” he told PTI.

Govinda was admitted to CritiCare Asia in Mumbai after sustaining an accidental bullet injury at his home on Tuesday morning. The accident took place at 4.45 am when he was getting ready for a trip to Kolkata.

According to the actor's manager, while he was getting ready, the revolver fell from his hand, and a bullet was accidentally fired.

“Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He kept his licensed revolver in the cupboard when it fell from his hand, and a bullet got fired, which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now,” the manager told ANI.

Govinda's nephew shares health update

Govinda's nephew, Vinay Anand, told the media that the 60-year-old actor's condition is stable, and the bullet has been removed from his leg.

“Operation has been done. All the fans of Govinda should pray that he recovers well. He is conscious, and I am going to meet him. Don't know much about what happened... the revolver fell from his hands. I will get to know more when I go to meet him,” he said.

Meanwhile, actress Kashmera Shah, who is married to Govinda's nephew Krushna, also visited the actor at the hospital to offer her support.

Govinda issues statement after accident

Hours after the incident, Govinda shared an audio message and assured his fans about his health status.

"Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers.,” he said.