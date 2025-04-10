Actor Mohan Babu’s son files complaint against brother in property feud

The ongoing property dispute within the family of senior Tollywood actor and former Rajya Sabha member Manchu Mohan Babu took a new turn on Wednesday with his younger son Manchu Manoj lodging a complaint with the police alleging that his elder brother Vishnu trespassed into his house and towed away his car. Actor Mohan Babu’s younger son Manchu Manoj lodging a complaint with the police alleging that his elder brother Vishnu trespassed into his house and towed away his car. (File photo)

In his complaint to Narsingi police that his car was missing and expressed suspicion over his elder brother, who is also a popular Telugu film actor. “Vishnu illegally trespassed into my house along with henchmen in my absence and destroyed the belongings sometime in the first week of April. He and his men took away my car as well, apart from assaulting my security people,” he said.

Manoj also made an attempt to gatecrash into Mohan Babu’s residence at Jalpalli in Pahadishareef on the outskirts of Hyderabad. When the staff refused to open the gate to allow him into the premises, he squatted near the gate in protest.

After the incident, the Pahadishareef police reached the spot and deployed a team, besides setting up a picket to prevent any untoward incident. “We have provided security arrangement at the house on the request of Mohan Babu,” a police official said, adding Mohan Babu and Vishnu were not there in the house when Manoj came there.

Speaking to reporters, Manoj said he did not have any property dispute with his father or brother, but claimed that he had a right to stay in the Jalpally bungalow. “In December, the high court allowed me to stay in this house. But they misled the court and brought a stay,” Manoj said.

He said the only dispute with the family was over the irregularities in the Mohan Babu University in Tirupati. “I have been fighting for the future of the students and not for any properties,” he said.

Since December last year, Mohan Babu has been preventing Manoj from entering his Jalpally house. He argued that Manoj could not stake a claim to the property bought with the money earned by him.

There was a clash between the father and the son on December 10. The police booked cases against Manoj under BNS sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house trespass) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3 (5) in connection with the incidents that occurred at the house.

Mohan Babu landed in further trouble when he attacked a television reporter after snatching the mike from his hand. He was booked for an attempt to murder. He subsequently obtained bail from the Supreme Court.

On February 3, Manchu Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj appeared before the Rangareddy district collector over the property dispute. They indulged in a verbal exchange in front of the collector. Mohan Babu complained that Manoj had encroached on his property.