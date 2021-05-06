Actor Pandu who designed AIADMK’s flag and symbol, dies of Covid-19

Tamil actor Pandu, a well known comedian who famously designed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s iconic two-leaves symbol and the party flag, died of Covid-19 in a Chennai hospital on Thursday. 74-year old Pandu had tested positive along with his wife Kumudha. She is still under treatment.

Pandu was handpicked by matinee idol and former chief minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) to design the party’s symbol and flag after he split from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 1972 and launched the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or ADMK (later renamed AIADMK). The AIADMK’s two-leaves and the DMK’s rising sun symbol have a major recall value among the electorate who largely vote based on the symbols. AIADMK’s coordinator and outgoing deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam said Pandu’s death was “shocking and heartbreaking”. Pannerselvam tweeted a picture of Pandu sketching two green leaves. Outgoing chief minister Edappadi Palansiwami also tweeted his condolences and recalled Pandu’s contribution to the AIADMK. Besides him, chief minister elect MK Stalin and several members of the film fraternity too expressed their condolences.

Pandu made his debut in the 1970 film Maanavan and went on to play comic and character roles in several films with leading actors. Pandu also ran a firm, Capital Letters, which designed signboards. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

