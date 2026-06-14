'Say no to British Janata Party': Posters, Prakash Raj take spotlight at CJP's Bengaluru protest

Actor Prakash Raj on Sunday joined the protesting students at Bengaluru's Freedom Park who had gathered on Cockroach Janta Party's call to demand Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged examination irregularities.

Actor, activist and politician Prakash Raj (C) attends a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged irregularities in country's major examinations at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on June 14, 2026.(AFP)

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Slogans were raised amid demands for accountability as Raj, activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed the rain-soaked crowd.

Youth of this country has decided to fight, veteran actor Prakash Raj said in his address as he was flanked by Wangchuk and Dipke .

“Youth of this country is telling ‘uncles and aunties, you are ruling this country after retirement age. Go away. We youngsters are fighting for our future’,” Raj said while addressing the crowd.

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{{^usCountry}} Students and activists had gathered with posters with some of them saying ‘Say no to British Janata Party’ in an apparent dig to the ruling BJP at the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students and activists had gathered with posters with some of them saying ‘Say no to British Janata Party’ in an apparent dig to the ruling BJP at the Centre. {{/usCountry}}

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Protesters with posters at CJP's Bengaluru protest on Sunday

{{^usCountry}} A frequent critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raj was earlier expected to attend the CJP’s first protest in Delhi. However, he later said he was unable to join due to “impending prior work”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A frequent critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raj was earlier expected to attend the CJP’s first protest in Delhi. However, he later said he was unable to join due to “impending prior work”. {{/usCountry}}

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Raj and the Cockroach party on Saturday confirmed that the actor would be part of the protest at Freedom Park in Benagluru.

“Big Announcement: Activist Prakash Raj Will Be Joining CJP’s Peaceful Protest At Bengaluru!” the Cockroach Janta Party said in a post on X.

CJP protest in Hyderabad

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The youth-led movement, under the banner of CJP, also held protests in Hyderabad on Sunday demanding Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak and irregularities related to the CBSE's on-screen marking system.

Protestors gathered in large numbers at Dharna Chowk here to voice their frustration against the NDA government at the Centre, PTI reported.

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Activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, who attended the protest, stressed the need for making "bhay-mukt Bharat" (fear-free India).

He called for a functional democracy, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to take accountability for the systemic lapses.

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"And in the future, we should bring a functional democracy in which India is fear-free, in which India is hatred-free, in which everyone should be granted freedom without any questions," he said.

Wangchuk clarified that the agitation is not a bid for power or to challenge any political outfit, but to raise public awareness and safeguard citizens' rights.

"This is not a movement to become an education minister or to form a party. This is a movement to correct the wrong that is happening in the country, especially with the youth. This is an awakening," he said.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was not at the protest meeting as he attended the Bengaluru protest. Vijeta Dahiya, one of the spokespersons of the party, attended and addressed the gathering.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sana Fazili ...Read More Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first' Read Less

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