Actor Shakti Kapoor's son arrested after raid at rave party in Bengaluru

Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained after raid at rave party in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.



He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, Bengaluru Police told the agency.



The 37-year-old actor has featured in films like Shootout At Wadala, Haseena Parkar, Jazbaa and crime-thriller web series Bhaukaal.

"Siddhant Kapoor tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters.

According to police, the rave party was on at a posh hotel on the MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place and arrested them. Besides Kapoor, five more people have been arrested, sources in the police said.

The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.



Siddhant Kapoor's sister Shraddha was grilled by the Narcotics Bureau in 2020 in connection with the drugs case following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. During the grilling, Shraddha Kapoor had denied consuming drugs but alleged that Rajput had consumed drugs. She was one of the guests at the late actor's party to celebrate the success of their film Chhichhore at his farmhouse in Pawana. The actor had also reportedly admitted to the chats she exchanged with actor Rhea Chakraborty's former manager Jaya Saha.

Besides Shraddha, actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were also grilled by the anti-drug probe agency. However, Sushant Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in connection with the probe into drugs angle related to the actor's death. She was released from Byculla jail after the Bombay high court granted her a bail.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)

