Hyderabad, A case was registered against an actress and her family for allegedly cheating a London-based software engineer of ₹9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday.

Actress accused of 'duping' techie of ₹ 9.35 crore over marriage; case booked

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A 60-year-old man lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Station alleging that his son was duped by the actress, following which the case was booked against her and her three family members on April 20.

"The complainant alleged that his son was cheated of over ₹9 crore...We are verifying that," a police official said.

The complainant stated that his son met the accused in 2018, through mutual friends, when he was in India. She told his son that she was an actress and that she had completed a masters in the USA. Within two months of meeting him, in March 2018, she told him that she would marry him.

She also said that his divorce issue from his previous marriage did not matter and continued the relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} "After his son accepted her proposal, she told him that her H1B visa had an issue. She also stated that her education loan was pending and her father had stopped supporting her financially. She asked him to support her financially, which he did after she repeatedly assured that she would marry him," the complainant said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "After his son accepted her proposal, she told him that her H1B visa had an issue. She also stated that her education loan was pending and her father had stopped supporting her financially. She asked him to support her financially, which he did after she repeatedly assured that she would marry him," the complainant said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In July 2020, when his son asked her to arrange a meeting between both families for the marriage, she refused to marry him, the complainant said and added that when his son asked her to repay the money and return the gold purchased for her under the guise of marriage, she avoided him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In July 2020, when his son asked her to arrange a meeting between both families for the marriage, she refused to marry him, the complainant said and added that when his son asked her to repay the money and return the gold purchased for her under the guise of marriage, she avoided him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A meeting was arranged to settle the issue, where she agreed to return ₹70 lakh and gave blank cheques, but she later tore them. Then, the actress' sister and mother contacted the complainant's son in November 2020 and told him that she was going through depression after the breakup and trusting them, his son resumed the relationship, the complainant said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A meeting was arranged to settle the issue, where she agreed to return ₹70 lakh and gave blank cheques, but she later tore them. Then, the actress' sister and mother contacted the complainant's son in November 2020 and told him that she was going through depression after the breakup and trusting them, his son resumed the relationship, the complainant said. {{/usCountry}}

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From 2020 to 2025, she repeatedly assured his son and family that she would marry him but kept delaying and during this period, she took large sums of money and made his son purchase properties, vehicles, and gold in her name, the complainant alleged.

In July 2025, she again refused to marry his son besides threatening him with false cases and stopped responding. The complainant said his son suffered huge financial loss and mental stress over the false promise of marriage and approached the police seeking action against the actress and her family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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