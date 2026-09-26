Mumbai, With the Maharashtra government declaring drought in 265 of the 358 talukas on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said the actual assistance to farmers will be decided after the ground-level assessment.

Actual aid decision for drought-hit farmers after ground-level assessment: Sunetra Pawar

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She said the government has announced 12 relief measures, including concessions in students' educational fees and the starting of employment guarantee works.

According to a Government resolution , 265 drought-affected talukas cover 74 per cent of the state.

Pawar said the situation in Marathwada is difficult, with crops damaged or dried up and farmers facing problems related to drinking water and fodder for cattle.

She said the 12 relief measures for drought-affected areas include concessions in students' educational fees and the starting of employment guarantee works.

"The government has issued orders to the administration to conduct an objective, ground-level assessment of the drought situation. As the drought has been declared only today, the actual assistance to farmers will be decided after the ground-level and objective assessment," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Pawar said that based on the assessment report, the government will ensure farmers receive assistance as soon as possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar said that based on the assessment report, the government will ensure farmers receive assistance as soon as possible. {{/usCountry}}

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On a tour of Marathwada, Pawar visited Nanded and will travel to Parbhani and Beed districts to assess the situation and interact with farmers.

She said the drought declaration is a relief for farmers reeling from crop damage, drinking water shortages and a lack of fodder for livestock.

"The decision is a matter of satisfaction from the farmers' point of view," she said, adding that farmers are facing an extremely difficult situation.

There are also problems related to drinking water and fodder for livestock. Everyone is distressed, Pawar added.

The Deputy CM added that 14 of 16 talukas in Nanded district are declared drought-affected, while almost the entire Parbhani district has been covered under the drought declaration.

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She also said the concerns of students from Marathwada studying in Pune and Mumbai will be considered if they face additional difficulties.

"The examination fee is nominal, but if any difficulties faced by students come to our notice, we will certainly consider the issue," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.