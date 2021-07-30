Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Adapted to the new normal, gave their best’: PM Modi lauds Class 12 students
india news

‘Adapted to the new normal, gave their best’: PM Modi lauds Class 12 students

PM Modi also extended his wishes to students who successfully passed their Class 12 CBSE examinations and wished for a bright, happy and healthy future.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:00 PM IST
The Prime Minister said that a bright and opportunity-filled future awaits the students.(ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Class 12 students saying that they overcame many challenges owing to Covid-19 but managed to adapt to the new normal. The Prime Minister in a tweet said that he was proud of the achievements of the students.

“The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them!,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi also extended his wishes to students who successfully passed their Class 12 CBSE examinations and wished for a bright, happy and healthy future. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for Class 12 board examinations on Friday.

The Prime Minister said that a bright and opportunity-filled future awaits the students. “To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always," the Prime Minister said.

"Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future," he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi cbse class 12 results
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP